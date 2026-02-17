The President of Ford Foundation, Heather Gerken, has resumed engagements with traditional rulers and civil society organisations across Nigeria to intensify efforts against gender-based violence in the country.

Ms Gerken, at the event which marked her first official visit to Nigeria, also participated in a conference convening more than 180 traditional and community leaders from across Africa.

The traditional and community leaders were those working to advance solutions to gender-based violence and community engagement.

The Ford Foundation president also met with several grantees working on climate justice issues, including Spaces for Change, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, Africa Climate Foundation, Africa Centre for Energy Policy, BudGIT Foundation, Centre for Research and Action on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Energy for All.

The grantees also discussed the need for equitable energy access, accountable governance, and the strengthening of civil society to deliver sustainable development outcomes.

Ms Gerken applauded the foundation’s long-standing commitment to advancing democracy, human rights and social justice in West Africa.

Her visit also featured a dinner hosted by Ford Foundation Board member, Gbenga Oyebode.

The Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, and former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, were among top Nigerian leaders who attended the event.

Others were a former First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, and the Chairperson of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, as well as leaders from civil society and heads of foundations.

Speaking at the dinner, Ms Gerken thanked the hosts and guests for the warm reception, describing the gathering as a reflection of Nigeria’s leadership and civic strength.

“When I saw the list of people here tonight, I was struck by the depth of wisdom and experience in this room,” she said.

“These are voices shaping how Nigeria and the world think about justice, democracy, and development.”

The Ford Foundation president noted that her visit was especially meaningful, as the foundation has maintained an unbroken partnership with Nigeria for 65 years.

“Coming to Nigeria matters enormously. Our relationship with this country has been one of the most important in the history of the Ford Foundation,” she stated.

She also praised the Ford Foundation’s Office of West Africa team led by its Regional Director, ChiChi Aniagolu‑Okoye, for strengthening the foundation’s impact in the region.

“At critical moments in history, the Ford Foundation has stood up for justice and democratic values, even under pressure,” Ms Gerken said.

She lauded the foundation’s board for continuing to support work that defends democracy, the rule of law, and human rights worldwide, despite increasing global challenges.

The president further thanked the guests for their insights and hospitality, describing her conversations in Nigeria as “deeply energising.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I will be coming back very soon,” she said.

Nigerian traditional rulers speak

Speaking at the dinner, the 16th Emir of Kano, Mr Sanusi, praised the Ford Foundation for its sustained support to Nigeria, noting that its interventions are helping to ease social and economic hardships in local communities.

“Nigeria is proud of Ford and grateful for what the foundation is doing,” he said.

“In the past, social challenges in many local areas were reflected in troubling data. Today, because of these interventions, those numbers are beginning to fall.”

The Emir of Kano, while acknowledging Nigeria’s challenges, said the country remains a land of opportunity due to its population, natural resources, and long-term potential.

Mr Sanusi, who drew from his experience as a traditional ruler, said living closely with communities had given him a first-hand understanding of their struggles.

“That is why I value the Ford Foundation’s efforts to reach people at the grassroots and improve their lives,” he said.

The emir warned that global funding cuts have real human consequences.

“Every time a dollar is cut, it is a human being that is affected — through lost nutrition, health care, maternal and child services, education, and security,” he said.

He hailed the foundation for maintaining its support despite shrinking global resources and appealed for continued engagement.

“This is a period of darkness, but we will see the light if people like you continue to shine a torch into the grey areas,” he said.

On his part, the Obi of Onitsha, Mr Achebe, also praised the Ford Foundation for its long-standing partnership with Nigerian institutions and communities.

The traditional ruler stressed that Ford Foundation grants have supported research, education, and development initiatives in Onitsha and beyond, thereby strengthening local capacity.

“Every gesture the Ford Foundation makes has a multiplier effect in Nigeria,” he said.

“Beyond the immediate projects, it inspires further action and wider participation in national development.”