Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of the THISDAY/Arise Media Group, has announced the official launch of LekeeLekee, a new social media platform developed by the media conglomerate as part of its digital expansion strategy.

In a statement heralding the launch, Mr Obaigbena disclosed that LekeeLekee is now live on the App Store, Google Play, and the web, and is also available as a Progressive Web App (PWA), enabling seamless access across devices and connectivity levels.

Described as a fast, cutting-edge social media platform and super app, LekeeLekee was developed by ARISE Broadcast and THISDAY Media Group to cater to what the organisation called “the realities of underserved networks and communities.”

According to the statement, the platform is engineered to function optimally in low-bandwidth environments, offering low-data, high-speed feeds alongside video sharing, instant messaging with voice notes, community groups, and built-in content moderation tools.

Mr Obaigbena noted that the new platform represents a strategic response to what he described as the disconnect between global technology platforms and local realities.

“For too long, global platforms have been built far from our realities. LekeeLekee is our answer — a platform that is fast, fair, and open, one that amplifies voices rather than extracting them,” he said.

The media entrepreneur emphasised that LekeeLekee is positioned not merely as a social networking site but as a digital ecosystem designed to empower users, encourage authentic engagement, and foster inclusive online communities.

Industry observers say the launch signals THISDAY/ARISE Media Group’s entry into the competitive social media space, leveraging its strong brand presence in broadcasting and print media to build a homegrown digital alternative.

Mr Obaigbena called on users to embrace the new platform, describing it as an opportunity to participate in shaping a more equitable digital landscape.

“Join us in the freedom to own our new digital future,” the statement concluded.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the group’s ongoing innovation drive and underscores its ambition to redefine digital engagement from an African perspective.

You can join Lekeelekee using the links:

iOS

Android

Web