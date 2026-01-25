The Police Command in Ondo State says it has successfully rescued two out of four victims abducted by gunmen on Saturday at Eleyewo in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s spokesperson, who made this known in a statement on Sunday, said the rescue followed a reported case of abduction.

According to Mr Jimoh, a deputy superintendent of police, a distress call was received at the Police Command’s Control Room on 24 January at about 0945hrs on the abduction of four men by gunmen.

“The command received a call that three men: Adesola Emiloye, 45; Jimoh Akinlolu, 35; Ebenezer Oloro, 43, and one other person whose identity is yet to be ascertained were ambushed by two armed men.

“The victims were abducted while on their site at the Eleyewo Area. The command immediately deployed operatives from its tactical teams to the scene, resulting in the successful rescue of two victims.

“Their motorcycles were also recovered, while concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

“Against this backdrop, the Police Command in Ondo State reiterates unequivocally that the state has never been and will never be a safe haven for criminal elements,” he said.

The spokesperson also said criminals operating within the state would always be identified, tracked, and brought to justice.

Mr Jimoh said the Commissioner of Police (CP) applauded the robust inter-agency collaboration between the command and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to him, the collaboration will aid in the coordinated efforts to strengthen crime prevention and enhance public safety across the state.

“The CP said the coordinated efforts reflected the command’s enhanced operational capacity for timely response to security incidents.

“He also commended the operatives for their prompt and decisive response, describing their actions as professional and commendable.

“The command commends residents for their timely reports and cooperation, and urges members of the public to continue providing credible and actionable information that will aid crime prevention and detection,” he said.

(NAN)