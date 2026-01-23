Edo State is taking steps to establish its own airline, with plans to operate from Benin Airport, as part of efforts to improve regional connectivity, attract investment, and create jobs, an official has said.

The plan was made public on Thursday when the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, met with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in Abuja.

Accompanied by key members of his cabinet, the governor described the launch of a homegrown airline as urgent, saying it would be central to the state’s economic revival.

“If I have my way, I want this airline to take off immediately, even before the election. Edo State needs a strong aviation presence to open up our economy and reposition Benin as a major hub,” Governor Okpebholo said.

The state government is exploring partnerships with multiple investors, including South African backers who have committed to providing aircraft and technical support for the airline. The governor said the project is intended to be commercially viable and will comply with national aviation regulations.

Mr Keyamo welcomed the plan and highlighted Benin Airport’s historical role in Nigeria’s aviation sector, noting that it was once a key hub for the old Midwest region during the operational peak of the now-defunct Okada Air.

“Benin Airport has the infrastructure and potential to regain its status as a major hub. The renewed investor interest confirms the airport’s commercial viability,” he said.

To accelerate the project, the ministry has established a technical committee to coordinate operational planning, regulatory compliance, and collaboration among Edo State, investors, and the federal government. Governor Okpebholo will nominate a focal person to work directly with the Director of Air Transport Management at the ministry, saying the committee will report weekly.

Mr Keyamo indicated that Benin Airport could become fully operational between the first and second quarters of the year if progress continues as planned.

Beyond aviation, the governor said the airline is expected to create jobs, provide opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses in airport services, and strengthen trade and tourism in Edo State.

He added that South African investors’ involvement demonstrates confidence in the commercial prospects of the state’s aviation sector.