As Ijebuland prepares to select a successor to the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, debates over the future of the revered stool have shifted from tradition alone to questions of governance, development, and institutional competence.

One aspirant, Olawale Adeyemi‑Oriola, believes the next Awujale must combine cultural stewardship with modern leadership skills.

In an end of the year interview with reporters, Mr Adeyemi‑Oriola, who is a Prince, said his interest in the Awujale stool is anchored on the need for leadership capable of blending tradition with contemporary governance.

“Ijebu tradition has always valued wisdom, restraint, and service. But today’s Awujale must also understand how institutions work, how to attract development, manage relationships, and protect the long-term interests of the people,” he said.

He stressed that the stool’s responsibilities now extend far beyond ceremonial duties, requiring strategic thinking, arbitration skills, and the capacity to engage productively with government, institutions, and global partners.

“The Awujale must listen carefully, balance competing interests, uphold fairness, and safeguard communal assets. These are the same principles that guide my professional life,” he said.

A member of the Olufadi/Obanlefa branch of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Mr Adeyemi‑Oriola describes himself as deeply rooted in Ijebu history, while shaped by a global education and professional experience.

Résumé

He holds an Executive LL.M. in Securities and Financial Law from Georgetown University Law Center, a Juris Doctor from Hofstra University School of Law, and studied Economics, Finance, and English Literature at Lehman College, City University of New York.

His career spans service as Senior Counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and currently as Senior Associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, advising global financial institutions on governance, compliance, and risk management.

He is also a partner at The Adomi Group, focusing on fintech, investment, and cultural tourism initiatives across Africa.

Prince Adeyemi‑Oriola said his vision for Ijebuland prioritizes economic development, youth empowerment, full electrification, and global promotion of Ijebu culture, all while preserving the Isese tradition and respecting all religions.

“My commitment is to serve with competence, humility, and loyalty to our traditions, so that the Awujale stool remains a symbol of dignity, unity, and progress,” he added.

Complicated process

The succession process for the Awujale stool has been fraught with tension and legal scrutiny.

Oba Adetona’s death in July 2025 ended a 65-year reign, and under the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration and Ogun State Obas and Chiefs Law of 2021, the next candidate must come from the Fusengbuwa ruling house in rotational order.

Efforts by Fusengbuwa to hold a nomination meeting in December 2025 were halted by the Ogun State Government, which cited procedural lapses and ordered a fresh process to avoid potential legal challenges.

About 60 princes have expressed interest, while rival claims from the Fidipote ruling house—including a high-profile bid by Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1)—have intensified scrutiny.