Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State on Thursday appointed Abdulkadir Muhammed as the new Head of Service.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa.

The appointment of the new Head of Service follows the retirement of his predecessor, Suleiman Ahmad, from the state civil service.

In addition to the Head of Service, Governor Aliyu approved the appointment of Special Advisers: Umar Oro, Faruku Labbo, Zainab Dasuki, and Kammaluddeen Lemi.

Also appointed as permanent secretaries are Abubakar Bello, Kabiru Labaran, and Sani Bingi, while Salihu Galadanci and Kasimu Sadiq were appointed as acting permanent secretaries.

The governor also appointed Bande Rikina, Aliyu Mai-Akwai, Muhammed Sahabi, Kabiru Sani, and Bashiru Dogon-Daji as senior special assistants.

Mr Bawa said all appointments take immediate effect.