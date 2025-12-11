Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says he allocated 20 per cent of the state’s N1.016 trillion 2026 budget to the education sector because education remains the “fulcrum” of his administration.

Mr Otti stressed that he had maintained the allocation of 20 per cent of the state’s annual budget to the sector since assuming office in 2023.

The figure met the benchmark of 15 to 20 per cent recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation for the education sector.

Mr Otti disclosed this when he received in his office the Abia-born President-elect of the All-African Students’ Union (AASU), Enyinnaya Osisiogu, and his delegation, according to a statement from the governor’s media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, on Thursday.

AASU is the umbrella organisation for all African students, from basic to higher learning institutions, across Africa.

Mr Otti, who was elected Abia governor in 2023, restated his administration’s resolve to remain committed to delivering on its manifesto, especially in the education sector.

The governor, who emphasised that Abia’s aggressive investments in education were “intentional and future-driven,” noted that his administration was implementing every commitment it made during the campaigns.

“We had a clear manifesto, and we are implementing that manifesto. We had said clearly that education is the fulcrum of this administration, and the truth about it is that without education, we wouldn’t even be here.

“Anyhow you slice and dice it, education is so critical. And when we decided to remove school fees, we wanted to democratise education and make it possible for the big man’s children and the small man’s children to have an opportunity to go to school and go to good schools,” he said.

He stressed that education is an important industry that feeds other industries.

Reforms in Abia’s education sector

Mr Otti further said that his administration’s reforms cut across recruitment of qualified teachers through merit-based employment, renovation of hostels, among others.

He said these reforms were already restoring confidence in the education sector.

Mr Otti recalled his recent visit to the Abia State University Uturu where he found hostel facilities in deplorable condition which prompted him to spring into action for “immediate intervention.”

The governor said his administration has approved additional funds to ensure students return in January to improved facilities in the institution.

He encouraged the newly elected AASU leader to remain steadfast in the values that earned him “continental confidence” and pledged “full support” of the Abia State Government throughout his tenure.

“I would like to congratulate you for winning the election. I want to thank God for making it possible for somebody from here to emerge.

“We believe that you are going to be a very good ambassador, not just to the state, but to Nigeria,” he said.

“My challenge to you is that all the things that made people vote for your administration, you should not deter.”

Students’ union leader speaks

In his speech, the AASU president-elect, Mr Osisiogu, attributed his victory to the “transformative leadership” style of Mr Otti, noting that the student body is proud of the governor.

The president-elect noted that during his campaign across member-African countries, he consistently cited the Governor Otti-led administration’s unprecedented investment in education, which gave him the edge over other candidates from other countries.

“I have said that I come from a state that has invested a whopping over $150 million in education for next year.

“I have come from a state where the government is willing to provide accommodation for close to 20,000 students and is committed to moving Abia State Polytechnic to its permanent site.

“I’m very happy and proud to identify with your administration because you have made me proud, and those things you have done successfully contributed to my winning this election at the continental level,” he said.

Mr Osisiogu lauded the state’s plan to pioneer advanced courses such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence at Abia State Polytechnic, describing the initiative as “very ambitious.”

He pledged to prioritise Abia in the AASU’s continental programmes and to attract educational development opportunities to the state.