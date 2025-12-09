President Bola Tinubu has described a former Defence Minister, Theophilus Danjuma, as a distinguished statesman, soldier, and gentleman, who in peacetime and war, served Nigeria with undivided loyalty.

President Tinubu stated this in a birthday message to Mr Danjuma on his 88th birthday anniversary.

The former minister, who previously served as chief of army staff in the military administrations of Muritala Muhammed and Olusegun Obasanjo between 1975 and 1999, was born on 9 December 1938.

He retired as a lieutenant general.

In the message he personally signed on Tuesday, President Tinubu said Mr Danjuma’s “story is tied to our country’s story. He served Nigeria at a time when our young nation faced severe trials. He stood firm when unity was fragile, and the path ahead was uncertain. His sense of duty helped steady the country, and his record of service remains a reference point for discipline and honour.”

Read Tinubu’s message

PRESIDENT TINUBU’S GOODWILL MESSAGE TO GENERAL TY DANJUMA ON HIS 88TH BIRTHDAY

General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), who turns 88th today, is a distinguished statesman, soldier, and gentleman who, in peacetime and war, served our country with undivided loyalty.

This is a moment that invites reflection on a remarkable life of service and on the many seasons he has walked through with courage and conviction.

General Danjuma’s story is tied to our country’s story. He served Nigeria at a time when our young nation faced severe trials. He stood firm when unity was fragile, and the path ahead was uncertain. His sense of duty helped steady the country, and his record of service remains a reference point for discipline and honour.

Beyond his years in uniform, he has continued to shape the national conversation through wise counsel and personal example. Any time he speaks on national issues, he does so with unmistakable clarity and an unwavering belief in Nigeria. Many leaders, including me, have drawn strength from General Danjuma’s willingness to offer guidance whenever the moment required a steady voice.

His commitment to humanity has also left a lasting mark. Through the T. Y. Danjuma Foundation, he opened doors for countless families in need of support and dignity. The work he started through the foundation has grown into one of the most respected philanthropic institutions on the continent. Its impact will remain long after all of us have left the stage.

At eighty-eight, he stands as an elder whose life has helped shape the direction of our nation. He has lived with purpose and served with courage – essential qualities that define the finest citizens of our republic.

As General Danjuma celebrates this birthday, I thank Almighty God for the grace that has carried him through the years. I pray that He continues to bless him with health, strength and peace. May the years ahead bring greater fulfilment and the quiet satisfaction of knowing that his life has touched many across Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

President and Commander-in-Chief

Federal Republic of Nigeria

December 9, 2025