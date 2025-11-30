Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick will miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

The Super Eagles will travel for the competition without one of their fastest-ascending centre-backs, after FCV Dender confirmed on Friday that the 20-year-old has suffered a knee injury.

The Belgian club, where Fredrick has been on loan since the start of the 2025–26 season, announced the setback through an official statement.

“Benjamin has suffered a knee injury. He is now beginning his rehabilitation in England at Brentford.”

The injury occurred during training with FCV Dender EH, only days after the defender returned to Belgium from international duty, an unfortunate twist that came just as he appeared poised to cement his place in the national team’s long-term plans.

A promising rise interrupted

Fredrick, owned by Premier League side Brentford FC, had carved out a reputation as one of the most dependable young defenders in Eric Chelle’s squad. Calm under pressure and fearless in duels, he had steadily earned Chelle’s trust, building momentum toward a potential AFCON breakthrough.

That dream has now been abruptly halted. Medical assessments confirmed that the centre-back will not be fit to feature at the 2025 AFCON, ruling him out of what would have been his first appearance at the continent’s biggest stage. For Nigeria, the timing stings: Fredrick was emerging as a reliable option in a defensive unit still searching for hierarchy and long-term stability.

Setback for Player and Country

With the defender ruled out until after the conclusion of the tournament, the Super Eagles will be forced to navigate the competition without his presence, physicality, and tactical clarity. It leaves a noticeable gap in Chelle’s backline, one that will test Nigeria’s depth and resilience as they chase continental glory.

Meanwhile, FCV Dender and Brentford will continue to jointly oversee his rehabilitation in England, hoping that the young talent can return to full fitness in the coming months and resume the upward trajectory that had positioned him as one of Nigeria’s next defensive mainstays.