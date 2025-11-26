Katsina State has launched a ₦14.05 billion water conservation project aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, safeguarding frontline communities, and bolstering resilience to climate change in Faskari Local Government Area.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda handed over the construction site on Tuesday at Sabon Layin Galadima, describing the initiative as a key part of his administration’s “Build Your Future” vision.

The project falls under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) programme, backed by the World Bank and the federal government.

“This is more than physical construction; it is a commitment to securing the future of our people,” the governor said, adding that the project will expand water access, support irrigation, and help communities withstand extreme weather conditions linked to desertification.

The government said ACReSAL has already restored over 30,000 hectares of degraded land and benefited more than one million residents in Katsina.

Other interventions include 180 solar-powered boreholes, 38 tractors, 80,000 tonnes of fertiliser, drainage and riverbank protection works, and revived tree nurseries.

The ACReSAL coordinator, Yusha’u El-Sunais Sani, said the new structure will store 700,000 cubic metres of water, supporting future irrigation activities and agricultural expansion in the semi-arid region.

The contract for the project was awarded to International Consolidated Contractors Offshore (ICCO) and Badawi Azour Trading & Contracting (BATCO) JV, with an 18-month completion timeline and a total contract sum of ₦14.05 billion. The contractors assured timely delivery with quality standards.

Governor Radda urged the Faskari community to take ownership of the project, emphasising that safeguarding the facility is crucial for its sustainability.

“Community participation will ensure these investments translate into long-term benefits for present and future generations,” he said.

Officials from the state government, development partners, traditional rulers, and legislators attended the handover ceremony.