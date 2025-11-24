The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Wednesday, 26 November 2025, for hearing in a contempt suit filed by General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) against senior officials of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and some of the agency’s external lawyers.

The committal proceedings stem from allegations that the officials and lawyers acted in defiance of a subsisting order of the Federal High Court in Lagos and misrepresented facts in proceedings before another judge.

GHL and its directors accuse AMCON and its legal representatives of engaging in “brazen contempt in the face of the court” by failing to disclose an earlier restraining order issued by Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa. The order had barred the corporation from appointing or continuing with the appointment of a receiver over the company.

Despite the existing injunction, the company alleges, AMCON proceeded before Justice Akintayo Aluko to secure an ex parte order without informing the court that a contrary and earlier order was in place.

GHL also claims AMCON misrepresented the status of an Eligible Bank Asset (EBA) it acquired from First Bank of Nigeria (FBN).

According to the company, AMCON only made a partial payment to FBN for the acquisition, failed to complete the transaction, and therefore never acquired the asset. FBN, GHL says, has already offered to refund the deposit paid by AMCON, as shown in documents filed before the court.

Rather than pursue the bank over the incomplete transaction, the company argues, AMCON has “inexplicably sought to take enforcement steps” against GHL.

Following these allegations, Form 48 notices (warnings on the consequences of disobeying court orders) were issued to eight individuals linked to AMCON and its legal team. Those listed include:

Dr Bala Bello, Chairman of AMCON Mr Gbenga Alade, Managing Director Mr Adeshola Lamidi, Executive Director Mr Lucky Adaghe, Executive Director Dr Aminu Mukhtar Dan’amu, Executive Director Mr Oluseyi Akinwunmi, the receiver purportedly appointed for GHL Mr Bidemi Ademola-Bello, SAN, counsel to AMCON and to the MD, who was present when Justice Lewis-Allagoa issued the restraining order Mr Ade Adedeji, SAN, whose firm represents AMCON and its managing director

GHL subsequently applied for substituted service of the contempt processes (Form 49), prompting Justice Lewis-Allagoa to order that all cited persons be served through their official email addresses, WhatsApp numbers, delivery at their offices, or via publication in at least two widely circulated national newspapers and other major news platforms.

The commencement of the committal proceedings marks a fresh escalation in the prolonged legal battle between GHL and AMCON.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the Abuja court is expected to determine whether the actions of the named officials and lawyers amount to contempt of court, an offence that could attract sanctions, including the possibility of imprisonment.