The Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB) has hosted its second National Conference, drawing government representatives and media stakeholders to the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, where concerns were raised over emerging regulatory actions affecting broadcast training in Nigeria.

The event, held on Sunday, was attended by the Kano State Governor’s representative, the DG Media Sanusi Bature, the Borno State Commissioner for Information, Prof. Tar, representing his governor, and the Bauchi State Commissioner for Information, who stood in for the Bauchi State Governor.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, was also present.

Addressing participants, SNB National President, Umar Pate, expressed strong concern over what he described as efforts by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to restrict or shut down campus radio stations.

He warned that such actions pose a serious threat to the development of future media professionals, as campus stations serve as training grounds for students of Mass Communication and related courses.

Mr Pate, a professor, appealed to the federal government to intervene and “rescue these institutions from the pressures of NBC,” while urging the commission to review and approve more broadcast licences for universities and polytechnics in line with NUC and NBTE accreditation requirements.

He also thanked the Kano State Government for supporting the historic gathering.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Ahmed Muhammad, commended the SNB leadership and the Kano State Government, describing the conference as an important platform for building the capacity of younger broadcasters. The event also featured the induction of new SNB members.

Representatives of the Borno and Bauchi State Governors pledged continued support to the Society towards strengthening journalism standards and ensuring better reportage across the country.

Delivering the message of the Kano State Governor, Sanusi Bature noted that the governor remains media friendly and committed to partnering with SNB, especially to enhance quality news production and new media content.