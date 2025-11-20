The Nigeria national football team are now ranked 38th globally in the latest FIFA ranking released on Wednesday by the world governing football body.

Nigeria climbed in the table but still trail Morocco, Senegal, Egypt and Algeria, who remain Africa’s top four teams in the latest ranking.

Spain kept their hold on top spot in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking, with Argentina, France and England staying close behind them.

The ranking shifted after a busy international window that ended UEFA and CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers and settled the final CAF and AFC play-off fixtures.

FIFA said the new table will guide the draws for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament and the European Play-Off scheduled for Thursday in Zurich.

Brazil were the biggest movers in the top ten, rising two places to fifth and pushing Portugal and the Netherlands down to sixth and seventh.

FIFA confirmed that 149 matches, including 79 friendly games, were played since the previous update, prompting the latest shifts in the global ranking.

The rise follows two competitive matches played by the Super Eagles.

Nigeria beat Gabon 4–1 and drew 1–1 with DR Congo before losing 4–3 on penalties.

The results lifted the team despite missing out on the 2026 World Cup.

Nigeria now have 1,502.46 points, placing them fifth in Africa.

Morocco top Africa with 1,713.12 points and rank 13th globally.

Senegal are second in Africa with 1,648.07 points.

Egypt follow with 1,520.68 points, while Algeria have 1,516.37.

Nigeria sit narrowly above Tunisia, who are 40th with 1,497.13 points.

Ivory Coast and the DR Congo trail with 1,489.59 and 1,442.50, respectively.

Morocco lead Nigeria by 210.66 points on the continental ladder.

FIFA stated that the movements reflected the global results and the final 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Spain top the world rankings, ahead of Argentina and France.

Brazil moved two places to fifth after recent results.

Nigeria’s rise offers limited consolation after the play-off defeat.

Frank Onyeka scored early in the Rabat clash, but DR Congo equalised.

A penalty shoot-out ended Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the expanded World Cup.

The timing of the ranking update is significant. With the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for December, Nigeria have immediate opportunities to consolidate or extend their standing.

A strong showing in Morocco could propel them further up the table.

