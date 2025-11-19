As Nigeria joins the global community in marking three decades since the landmark Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the HID Awolọwọ Foundation is convening a major national dialogue to examine the state of women’s political participation in the country.

A statement signed by Ọlatokunbọ Awolọwọ Dosumu, Convener and Executive Director of the Foundation, described the event as “a moment to reflect on progress, reclaim agency, and reimagine leadership in Nigeria through the eyes of its women.”

The event, themed “Breaking Barriers or Standing Still? Nigerian Women in Politics 30 Years After Beijing,” will hold on Tuesday, 25 November, 2025, at Ẹfunyẹla Hall, Ikenne, Ogun State, beginning at 9 a.m., as part of activities marking the 110th posthumous birthday of Yeye Oodua, Chief (Mrs.) Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolọwọ.

Established in 2016 by Ọlatokunbọ Awolọwọ Dosumu, the Foundation continues the towering legacy of HID Awolọwọ (1915–2015), a formidable businesswoman, political actor, community leader, and iconic matriarch of the Awolọwọ family. Celebrated for her grace, resilience, and quiet but firm influence in Nigeria’s political history, HID Awolọwọ remains a model for generations of women navigating the intersections of leadership, family, and public service.

This year’s dialogue aims to interrogate the slow pace of progress in women’s political representation in Nigeria, despite decades of advocacy and the country’s commitments under the Beijing Platform for Action.

Recent statistics show Nigerian women remain significantly underrepresented in both elective and appointive positions, prompting renewed calls for reforms and stronger institutional support.

The event brings together a distinguished line-up of policymakers, gender advocates, academics, and women leaders.

Daisy Danjuma, former Senator of the Federal Republic and Executive Chairman of South Atlantic Petroleum, will chair the dialogue. The keynote address will be delivered by renowned scholar and gender expert, Ọlabisi Aina, who is expected to provide a sweeping analysis of Nigeria’s journey from 1995 to date, highlighting both gains and persistent gaps.

“Through a blend of historical reflection, policy analysis, storytelling, and action-oriented conversations, the event will bring together policymakers, academics, activists, and women leaders across generations.

Participants will interrogate why, despite decades of advocacy, Nigerian women remain vastly underrepresented in elective and appointive positions; explore cultural and structural impediments; and spotlight the voices and lived experiences of women who have dared to lead,” the statement said.

It added that the conversation “will unfold around seven interconnected sub-themes and will be wrapped up with a panel on the way forward.”

Areas of focus of the conversation are: Historical and Policy Context: “Beijing ’95 to Today: Tracking Nigeria’s Commitments and Compliance”; Representation and Reality: “Numbers Don’t Lie: Why Are Nigerian Women Still Missing in Action?”; Barriers and Breakthroughs: “The Glass Ceiling and the Iron Fence: Cultural and Structural Barriers to Women’s Leadership”; Lessons from Elsewhere: “Why Have Other Nations Crossed the Threshold?”; Women in Power: Lived Experiences: “In Her Own Words: Stories from Women Who Led – or Tried To”; Youth, Intersectionality, and the Future: “Next Gen, New Lens: Young Women and the Future of Political Leadership”; Advocacy: “Power in Numbers: The Role of Women’s Movements, Civil Society Organisations, and Alliances”; Action Planning: “The Way Forward: Building a New Agenda for Nigerian Women in Politics.”

The dialogue, according to the statement, will also feature insights from a diverse panel of high-profile discussants, including: Chantal Fanny, Vice-President of the Senate of Côte d’Ivoire; Uche Ekwunife, politician, legislator and banker; Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy; and Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Founder, RISE Networks & RISE Interactive Studios, Africa.

The concluding session, focused on mapping a concrete way forward, will be moderated by Abikẹ Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, former federal lawmaker and widely respected advocate for Nigerians in the diaspora.

Goodwill messages are expected from distinguished personalities, including invited State Governors and the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele. A special message from UN Women will be delivered by Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women.

According to the Foundation, the 2025 dialogue seeks to “move beyond rhetoric toward actionable strategies” that deepen women’s inclusion in politics, strengthen collaboration across generations, and align national efforts with global commitments on gender equality.

The Dialogue forms part of the Foundation’s broader mission to advance national development, peace and well-being — values embodied throughout the life of HID Awolọwọ, one of Nigeria’s most influential women of the 20th century.