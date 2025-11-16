Abia State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a safe environment for investors.

Jerome Green-Amakwe, special adviser to the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Investment Promotion and Public-Private Partnership, said this at the Pre-Event Luncheon of the Abia-Turkey Investment Summit and Product Exhibition in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the summit, scheduled from 25 November to 27 November in Umuahia, has the theme, “Bridging Continents, Unlocking Prosperity”.

Mr Green-Amakwe said the summit, organised by the state’s Ministry of Trade and Commerce, would bring together business leaders and investors from Turkey and other European countries to explore investment opportunities in Abia.

“Abia is hosting Nigeria and the world for the main objective of investors to come and invest in Nigeria.

“Through this partnership with Turkey, they will establish many firms in Nigeria.

“Our investors have no reason to fear. I can tell you that in the whole of South-east, let me not say the entire Nigeria, there is no place as safe as Abia.

“You hardly hear any kind of bad news in Abia. We are secure. We are working with the Nigerian military and police and other security agencies. So Abia is very safe.

Mr Green-Amakwe said about 21 Turkish investors had registered as individuals and corporate entities for the summit.

Darlington Nwokocha, a former senator for Abuja Central, assured investors of a secure investment in Abia, noting that all the necessary elements and variables for business to thrive were available in the state.

“Abia is secure for investment; you are sure of your return on investment.

“The centrality of the location of Abia and its proximity to many other states is also an added advantage for people to invest in the state.

“The summit transcends the diaspora; it will also benefit the more than 200 million Nigerians who will also have the stamp of Abia.”

Carl Akwarandu, the general manager and zonal head, Zenith Bank PLC, also expressed confidence in Abia’s investment potential, stating that Abia is one of the most attractive investment destinations in Nigeria, based on financial statistics.

Mr Akwarandu said the bank would partner with the Abia State Government due to the credibility of the state governor, while assuring investors of a safe investment in the state.

“Abia is open for business. We have a personal guarantee from the government that whatever they promise investors, they will get. So your investment is safe.”

He said the bank would provide financial advisory services as well as funding to ensure investors had a sustainable return on investment.