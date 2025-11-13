The All Progressives Congress is embracing digital transformation to build an efficient, transparent, and inclusive membership system that reflects the true strength and reach of the party.

APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, made this known on Thursday in Abuja at the party’s E-Membership Registration Train-The-Trainers Workshop for its state chairmen and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Yilwatda was represented at the event by Ma’azu Bawa, the party’s North-east national vice chairman.

He said the workshop represents a significant milestone in the collective effort to strengthen the party’s internal structures and reposition it as a model of innovation.

“The party’s leadership places great importance on the initiative because they believe that for the APC to remain a truly progressive and people-oriented party.

“It must embrace digital transformation, not as a choice, but as a necessity for growth, credibility, and sustainability.

“This workshop is designed to ensure that our state chairmen fully understand and take ownership of the e-membership registration programme. It comes after a successful series of Train-the-Trainers sessions conducted across the six geopolitical zones,

“Today’s session focuses on empowering our state chairmen to provide strategic leadership and oversight as the programme is implemented at the grassroots level,” the APC national chairman said.

He emphasised that because a modern party must run on modern systems, the e-membership registration was a cornerstone to build a digitally competent and institutionally stable APC that could stand the test of time.

Mr Yilwatda said as leaders of the party in states, the active involvement and support of the chairmen was critical to the success of the exercise.

He added that they are expected to provide direction and supervision during the e-registration rollout.

Also speaking, Mohammed Argungu, the party’s national organising secretary, said the event marks a crucial step in the party’s ongoing leadership efforts to reposition it as a modern, digitally driven, and people-centered political party.

Mr Argungu explained that the workshop was designed to provide the party’s state chairmen with a comprehensive and practical understanding of its e-membership registration process.

“Today’s programme, however, is meant to ensure that our state chairmen, the custodians of party structures at the state level, fully understand both the technical framework and strategic importance of this initiative,” he said.

He added that the exercise was not merely an administrative one, but a transformational reform that would strengthen the party’s foundation.

He added that through the initiative, the party would build a credible and verifiable digital database of its members nationwide as well as improve transparency and accountability in party management.

He said the initiative reflected the party’s collective commitment to modernisation, inclusivity, and organisational excellence.

Mr Argungu emphasised that as leaders of the party in states, the chairmen were expected to provide leadership and supervision throughout the e-registration process and ensure that others were properly trained and supported.

He said they are also expected to mobilise existing and prospective members to register digitally, guarantee fairness, inclusivity, and transparency during implementation.

He charged the state chairmen to maintain open communication with the party’s national secretariat for updates, feedback, and coordination.

“The success of this exercise will depend on your active engagement and unwavering commitment,” Mr Argungu stressed.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership and Mr Yiltwada for his commitment to the party’s development and dedication to digital transformation within its fold.

He also commended the party’s technical partners and all stakeholders for their invaluable support.

He urged the chairmen to fully participate, saying the lessons and insights they gained would determine the success of the exercise in their respective states.

He added that with unity, they could build a stronger, smarter, and more united party that embodies progress, innovation, and the hopes of millions of Nigerians.

(NAN)