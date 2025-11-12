The ACEDHARS Building at the University of Lagos was alive with excitement as 60 young women graduated from the SheLevate Tech Digital Empowerment Bootcamp — a collaborative initiative of the Hopes Alive Initiative for Africa (HAI) and the French Embassy in Nigeria.

But beyond the applause and certificates, the event’s highlight came from the Deputy Convener of HAI, Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, who delivered a heartfelt charge to the graduating “Digital Queens.”

“From learners to leaders”

Addressing the audience of students, parents, and development partners, Ms Ogunwusi described the programme as “a story of resilience, collaboration, and transformation” that shows how partnerships can unlock potential and create lasting impact.

“This project was never just about coding or design,” she said. “It was about discovering your power — the power to build, to lead, and to lift others as you rise.”

She reminded the young women that their new digital skills were not only tools for employment but also instruments for nation-building and social impact.

“You started this journey as learners, and today, you stand as leaders,” she said. “Each of you now carries the power to innovate, to inspire, and to influence the world around you. The future is calling you to use technology as a force for good.”

Building purpose through partnership

Ms Ogunwusi praised the collaboration between HAI and the French Embassy in Nigeria, whose support through the FEF-CSO grant made the training possible.

“This partnership has reaffirmed our belief that when purpose meets partnership, true development happens,” she said, commending the Embassy for its continued investment in inclusion and women’s empowerment across Africa.

She also paid tribute to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, for his unwavering support and commitment to youth development through the Hopes Alive Initiative.

Preparing women for the digital future

The SheLevate Bootcamp, one of HAI’s flagship programmes, empowers girls from underserved communities with practical technology skills.

Over several weeks, participants were trained in WordPress web design, frontend and backend development (Python/Django), UI/UX design, data analytics, and digital marketing.

According to Ms Ogunwusi, the goal is not only to bridge the gender gap in technology but also to build confidence and community among young women who might otherwise be left behind.

“We see SheLevate as a platform for discovery — for every girl who thought she couldn’t, to realise that she can,” she said.

Lagos commissioner’s message

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende Abubakre, who attended the event as a special guest, urged the graduates to embrace their new roles as innovators in the digital space.

“You have made a bold choice by venturing into tech,” he said. “This is a field that rewards creativity and courage. Use what you have learned here to change your lives and your communities.”

Rewarding excellence

Some graduates received awards, gifts, and cash prizes for outstanding performance during the training, which was facilitated by Edunity.ng with mentorship support from She Code Africa.

For the newly certified “Digital Queens,” the ceremony marked the end of an intense learning journey and the beginning of a new chapter.

Ms Ogunwusi concluded her message, carrying both pride and conviction:

“Go out there and build. The world needs your ideas, your strength, and your vision. You are not just the future — you are the present. Rise and shine, because your light will lead others.”