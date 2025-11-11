Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, says he has formally welcomed over 100 defectors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

Mr Kalu said in a statement by his aide on Monday that the defections occurred during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) in Obingwa Local Government Area on Sunday, an event that drew a massive turnout of party supporters and residents.

These defections are a strategic gain for the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, signalling potential realignments in the South-east where the PDP has traditionally held sway.

The formation of the RHP in Obingwa also indicates a deliberate effort to mobilise grassroots support and consolidate party structures at the local government level.

In his address, Mr Kalu commended the defectors for embracing the APC and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He described the influx as a testament to the growing acceptance of APC policies and programmes in the South-east.

The defectors were led by the former PDP State Secretary, Ibe Nwadioha, who hailed the move as transformative for Obingwa’s political landscape.

“My entry into APC has marked the collapse of every other political party in Obingwa Local Government. It’s a landmark entry, and it means that the wind of change that you have brought is sweeping across Obingwa, and it’s coming like a hurricane. We will support Mr President,” Mr Nwadioha declared.

The event also served as a platform for APC stakeholders in Obingwa to honour the deputy speaker. Among the dignitaries present was Nyerere Anyim, a former federal commissioner representing the South-east at the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

Mr Kalu was presented with a traditional attire and a machete, symbolising strength, courage, and leadership, reflecting the community’s admiration for his contributions and the significance of the Renewed Hope Partners initiative.