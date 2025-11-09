The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on his re-election.

He described the outcome of Saturday’s election as a reflection of the people’s confidence in Mr Soludo’s leadership and developmental record.

In a statement issued on Sunday via his official X page, Governor Abiodun said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) results affirm the widespread support for Governor Soludo and the progress his administration has achieved since taking office in March 2022.

Mr Abiodun, also the chairman of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF), urged Mr Soludo to leverage his renewed mandate to deepen the delivery of democratic dividends, foster political inclusivity, and accelerate socio-economic development in the state.

“We join the entire Southern Governors Forum and the good people of Anambra in celebrating this victory. We encourage Governor Soludo to use this renewed mandate to deepen the delivery of democratic dividends and to further unite all political tendencies in the state toward its continued growth and stability,” the statement read.

Mr Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), first became governor of Anambra State after emerging as the winner of the 6 November 2021 election. He then won his re-election bid in the 8 November election by a landslide in the 21 local government areas of the South-eastern state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the INEC Returning Officer, Edoba Omoregie, officially announced Mr Soludo’s victory on Sunday morning, noting that the governor secured 422,664 votes.

Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ranked second with a total vote of 99,445 votes, Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) secured 10,576 votes.

16 political parties contested in the Anambra polls.

More commendations

Mr Abiodun further commended Mr Soludo’s consistent collaboration with the President Tinubu-led administration.

“We urge him to keep promoting the values of democracy, good governance, and purposeful leadership across the South and the nation,” the statement added.