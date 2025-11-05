Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of Benin culture and tradition.

Mr Okpebholo said this while addressing hundreds of peaceful protesters at the Government House in Benin on Wednesday. The protesters were demanding an immediate halt to the planned opening of the Museum of West African Art on 11 November.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protesters include palace chiefs, civil society groups, youth bodies, and others.

The museum was initiated by Governor Okpebholo’s predecessor, Godwin Obaseki, to house artefacts recently returned from Europe to the Benin Kingdom, which were stolen when the British invaded the kingdom in 1897.

The Museum of West African Art was initially conceived as the Royal Museum, to be built in the Oba’s palace, but was altered under Mr Obaseki’s administration and moved to a location outside the palace.

Mr Okpebholo assured the demonstrators that their concerns were legitimate and that his administration shared their resolve to ensure Benin culture, heritage, and ancestral symbols were never desecrated, diminished, or exploited.

“Our culture is our identity, and I assure you that this administration will never allow its desecration.

“We know where these artefacts were taken from. Now that they have been returned, they must be restored to their rightful place.

“His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin, is the true custodian of our heritage, and nothing will be done to undermine that truth,” he said.

He announced that the Minister of Culture and Tourism had reached out to him and would be in Edo soon regarding the matter.

“I will meet with His Royal Majesty to discuss this issue thoroughly. Please, be assured that nothing belonging to the people of Edo will be taken away from them.

“Give me time to resolve this matter in a way that honours our history and the king,” Mr Okpebholo said.

He urged the demonstrators to return peacefully to their communities, assuring them that his administration would handle the issue with fairness, firmness, and “unshakable loyalty” to Benin’s cultural sovereignty.

“Our heritage is sacred,” he said. “And as long as I remain the governor, it will be protected with honour, wisdom and resolute leadership.”

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Osazee Amas-Edobor stated that the museum project was still under consideration at the Edo House of Assembly.

Mr Amas-Edobor said that any attempt to commission it ahead of legislative clarity and royal approval would constitute an affront to the state and the throne.

“We are here to oppose the opening of the Museum of West African Art on 11 November.

“Commissioning it under any circumstances would disrespect the state government, the Edo House of Assembly, and most importantly, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II,” Mr Amas-Edobor said.

According to him, the funds initially earmarked for the Royal Museum were diverted, while the Central Hospital, a vital public health facility, was demolished to make way for the Museum of West African Art.

“Benin people do not take kindly to insults against their elders,” he said.

“Our protest is to preserve our heritage and to ensure that what belongs to the Oba is not misappropriated in any form.”