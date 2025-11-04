The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, has been listed among distinguished continental experts scheduled to address the Sixth Ordinary Session of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) in November 2025.

Mr Komolafe’s selection comes as a recognition of Nigeria’s growing influence in Africa’s energy reform space and its commitment to sustainable upstream governance under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The invitation, conveyed in a letter dated 17 October 2025, was extended to him in his dual capacity as NUPRC Chief Executive and interim President of the Africa Forum for Petroleum Regulators and Frameworks (AFRIPERF).

According to the Bureau of the Pan-African Parliament, Mr Komolafe will deliver a presentation titled ‘Legislative Frameworks for Sustainable Upstream Regulation in Africa’s Oil and Gas Secto,’’ during the plenary session.

“This topic explores how robust legislative reforms can advance sustainability in Africa’s upstream oil and gas operations, inviting insights from your leadership at NUPRC and as Acting Chairman of AFRIPERF,” the Bureau wrote.

The Bureau stated that the parliament looks forward to Nigeria’s reflections on the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), widely regarded as a landmark in energy legislation and its relevance as a model for transparency, community participation, and investor confidence across Africa.

The Parliament said the insights from Nigeria’s recent reforms would guide its ongoing efforts to draft model laws aimed at improving governance, environmental protection, and equitable resource sharing among member states.

This marks only the second time in recent years that a Nigerian public official has been invited to address the PAP plenary, a platform reserved for policy leaders whose work has significantly influenced continental development and integration.

Since Mr Komolafe’s appointment, he has pursued wide-ranging reforms aimed at entrenching transparency, streamlining licensing procedures, and enforcing environmental accountability. His leadership has also driven renewed investor interest, contributing to Nigeria’s steady production recovery and improved revenue profile.

Under his watch, Nigeria’s crude oil output has stabilised at about 1.7 million barrels per day, while gas flaring has dropped to around 7.16 per cent — the lowest in nearly two decades.

The implementation of PIA provisions on host community development has further strengthened relationships between oil firms and local stakeholders, promoting stability in key production zones.

Contribution to Africa’s energy governance

According to the Bureau, Mr Komolafe’s address will form part of the Parliament’s broader agenda to align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, particularly its goals of inclusive growth, environmental protection, and a just energy transition.

By sharing Nigeria’s experiences, the session aims to enhance cooperation among African petroleum regulators and foster the creation of harmonised frameworks for accountability and investment across the continent.

Energy governance experts believe the invitation positions Nigeria as a thought leader in upstream regulation and an advocate for balanced development between fossil resources and renewable alternatives.

Symbol of continuity and credibility

For many stakeholders, Mr Komolafe’s upcoming address at PAP underscores a broader message – that Nigeria’s energy sector reforms are earning continental and global validation.

By joining a select group of African experts to speak at the Parliament’s plenary, he is expected to highlight how legal clarity, fiscal stability, and community inclusion as embedded in the PIA, can help African nations achieve energy security while transitioning toward cleaner alternatives.

His participation is anticipated to deepen collaboration among regulatory institutions across the continent and strengthen the collective pursuit of a fair, sustainable, and inclusive energy future for Africa.

About the Pan-African Parliament

Established in 2004 as one of the organs of the African Union (AU), the Pan-African Parliament serves as the legislative consultative body representing all AU member states. Based in Midrand, South Africa, the Parliament provides a platform for African legislators to deliberate on continental issues, promote democratic governance, and harmonise policies and laws across the continent.

Its sessions bring together representatives from national parliaments, subject-matter experts, and regional bodies to shape legislative frameworks that align with the AU’s Agenda 2063, the strategic vision for Africa’s political and socio-economic transformation.