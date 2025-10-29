The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, rescheduled the hearing of a suit filed by the police against human rights activist Omoyele Sowore and other #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protesters till 5 November.

The development followed the absence of trial judge Mohammed Umar, who was said to have travelled to sit over some cases in the Enugu division of the court.

The matter, which was on Wednesday’s cause list, was rescheduled to 5 November for hearing of an application.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Umar had, on 17 October fixed 20 October for the respondents in the police ex-parte motion to show cause why the interim order made by the court against the protesters should be vacated.

The hearing was, however, stalled as a result of the 20 October protest that crippled court activities at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The judge had granted an interim order sought by the police, restraining Mr Sowore and others from protesting for the release of Biafra agitator Nnamdi Kanu in some sensitive areas in Abuja.

Mr Umar barred the protesters from demonstrating around the Aso Rock Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way, pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

The judge also made an order of abridgement of time “within which the respondents will respond to the application on notice to cause the ex-parte order be set aside on Monday, the 20 October 2025 at 9.00am,” before adjourning until 20 October for hearing of the motion on notice.

The order followed the ex-parte motion moved by the police lawyer, Wisdom Madaki, on 17 October.

The police, in the ex-parte motion, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2202/2025, had sued Mr Sowore, Sahara Reporters Ltd, and Sahara Reporters’ Media Foundation as 1st to 3rd respondents.

The force also joined Take It Back Movement (TIB) or Any Form of Organisation or Any Other Person(s) Acting Either Express or Implied Instruction or Any Other Organisation or Group With the Like Intention; and Unknown Persons as defendants.

In the affidavit in support of the ex-parte motion deposed to by Bassey Ibithan, a police officer attached to Directorate of Legal Services, Force Headquarters, Abuja, the officer averred that if not granted, the protest might threaten the national security.

Mr Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, led the protest for the release of Mr Kanu in Abuja on 20 October.

Mr Sowore, who was also the 2019 and 2023 presidential candidate of African Action Congress (ACC), was arrested alongside other protesters and his co-protesters were only released days later.