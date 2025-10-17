Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has flagged off the construction of the 15.15-kilometre Ojoku–Ilemona road in Oyun Local Government Area as part of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and open up rural communities in the state.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Thursday, the governor performed the flag-off alongside the Minister of Works, David Umahi, during an inspection of the ongoing 42.6km Eiyenkorin–Afon–Ojoku–Offa Road, being handled by BUA Group under the federal government’s tax credit scheme.

Mr AbdulRazaq said the Ojoku–Ilemona road project is part of his administration’s strategy to boost economic activities and improve connectivity across Kwara South.

“Our administration has delivered more than 100 kilometres of roads in Kwara South alone, aside from projects in health, education, water and social protection sectors,” the governor said. “We are also constructing or about to award another 109 kilometres of road projects, including those under RAAMP.”

He urged residents to protect public infrastructure and support ongoing development initiatives, noting that the new road would link agrarian communities to markets and foster trade with neighbouring Osun State.

The governor also appealed to the minister to prioritise the dualisation of the Ilorin–Lokoja Road, completion of the Share–Patigi Road, and construction of the Moro Bridge.

“We spoke earlier about the issue of Moro Bridge, Share–Patigi Road, and also the prospect of including the dualisation of Ilorin–Lokoja Road in the 2026 budget,” he said. “These are projects that are dear to us.”

According to Mr Umahi, the federal government has approved the construction of a flyover at Oko Olowo to address recurring accidents along the busy corridor. He praised the quality of the Eiyenkorin–Offa road, describing it as a durable concrete pavement expected to last between 50 and 100 years.

“The road was awarded on 22 May 2023 and work commenced in September the same year,” the minister said. “We are proud of what the governor is doing in the state without much noise. We thank him for his leadership and support for President Tinubu.”

Mr Umahi added that the Ministry of Works would return to the state next month for work on the Kwara stretch of the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway.

The state Commissioner for Works, Abdulquawiy Olododo, said the Ojoku–Ilemona corridor had long suffered from poor road conditions that hindered trade and access to essential services. “The present administration is determined to change that,” he said, assuring that the project would meet high construction standards.

Traditional rulers, including the Elerin of Erin-Ile, Oba Adesoye Jimoh, and the Olojoku of Ojoku, Oba Abdulrazaq Afolabi, said the road would spur growth and ease mobility across communities.

“Without a good road, there won’t be meaningful development,” the Elerin said. The Olojoku, who conferred on AbdulRazaq the title of Aare Bobaselu of Ojoku, added that the project would “lessen travel time and place the community on the map for improved commerce and growth.”

Other stakeholders, including the Convener of Kwara South Development Initiative, Bamidele Adewumi, and APC chieftain, Abdulraheem Adedoyin, commended the project’s potential impact on local economies.