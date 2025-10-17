Stakeholders in Nigeria’s food and hospitality sectors have renewed calls for stronger agricultural policies and joint action to combat hunger and food waste as the country joined the global community to mark World Food Day 2025.

The event, themed “Table for All,” was organised by Platters & Co. Restaurant at Novare Central Mall, Abuja, to mark World Food Day 2025 with the global theme “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future.”

It brought together business leaders, farmers, and development advocates to explore how inclusive food systems and sustainable practices could help tackle hunger in Nigeria.

In her welcome address, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Platters & Co. Restaurant, Jennifer Dinchi-Zando, said the initiative sought to remind both policymakers and citizens that access to food should be treated as a fundamental right.

“We gather today around one simple but powerful idea: ‘A table for all.’ For us to share our pain as a community, the pain of hunger,” Mrs Dinchi-Zando said.

“This table represents more than food. It’s about connection, compassion, and community. Every shared meal carries a story, and every story deserves to be heard.”

She said the reality of more than 33 million Nigerians facing food insecurity underscored the urgency for coordinated reforms.

She also noted that food is not a privilege but a right.

“But the reality remains that over 33 million Nigerians face food insecurity. That number is not just data, it’s our families, neighbours, and children,” she said.

Empowerment initiatives

Mrs Dinchi-Zando urged the government to empower local farmers and prioritise agricultural reforms that promote food sufficiency and reduce waste.

“Today, we call on the government to do the needful, create better agricultural systems and a more conducive environment for all Nigerians to live a better life,” she said.

She emphasised that both government and businesses share responsibility in achieving Sustainable Development Goals 2 and 12, Zero Hunger, and Responsible Consumption and Production.

“At Platters & Co., we believe change starts with small actions, by sharing what we have, reducing waste, and creating a culture where no one eats alone,” she said.

“We call on our colleagues in the hospitality industry to join the Zero Hunger Movement. Let’s find creative ways to pass on surplus food safely and ensure that good food never goes to waste while others go hungry.”

She also acknowledged the contributions of Nigerian youths to social causes, describing them as a vital force for change.

She further disclosed that Platters & Co. provided 300 meals for attendees, 150 meals for the Novare Mall community, and received 100 donated packs from Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, with plans to expand the outreach next year.

“This is just the start,” she said. “We promise next time, we’ll have the capacity to reach even more people.”

Stronger partnerships

The Centre Manager of Novare Central Mall, Roland Osondu, commended the organisers and reaffirmed support for initiatives that promote food security and sustainable agriculture.

Mr Osondu said hunger remains one of the gravest challenges facing humanity, and it is incumbent upon us to take concerted action to eradicate it.

“On this World Food Day, we are reminded of the critical importance of ensuring food security and nutrition for all,” he said.

He stressed the need for collaboration among government, the private sector, and civil society to build resilient food systems.

“We believe that through collaborative efforts, across governments, private sectors, and civil society, we can build resilient food systems capable of sustaining present and future generations,” he said.

In his remarks, Abubakar Abdulhamid, a pharmacist with MedPlus, highlighted the link between nutrition and health.

“Your food should be your medicine. So the better you eat, the healthier you are,” Mr Abdulhamid said.

A participant, Serah Emmanuel, described the event as a reminder of the need for collective action to address food insecurity and improve nutrition across communities.

The gathering featured a farmers’ market, free health checks, and food donations, aligning with global efforts to reduce food waste and promote sustainable consumption.

Global context

World Food Day is marked on 16 October every year, to raise awareness about global hunger and promote sustainable food systems.

This year’s theme, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” shows the need for collaboration among nations, institutions, and individuals to ensure access to nutritious food for all.

According to the FAO, more than 700 million people globally face hunger, while in Nigeria, persistent inflation, climate pressures, and insecurity have worsened food shortages, leaving millions vulnerable to malnutrition.