The federal government has granted the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport approval to commence scheduled flight operations, (otherwise known as commercial flights), effective 4 October.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had granted the airport approval on 15 December, 2024, for non-scheduled flight operations under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) for six months.

The approval allows private jets and chartered flights to operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m, paving the way for potential commercial flight operations in the future.

The latest development followed the expiration of the initial approval for a non-scheduled flight for the airport by the NCAA in December 2024 and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Yinka Oyebode the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Biodun Oyebanji, said the NCAA, in the letter dated 3 October and addressed to the governor, confirmed the new approval for scheduled flight, saying that it will be for an initial period of six months.

According to the letter with reference number NCAA/DAAS/TECH//043/Vol. 1/158 and signed by the Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Godwin Balang, the validation inspection was conducted on the airport between 16 and 19 June.

“The outcome revealed that the basic operational requirements for scheduled flight operations to Ado-Ekiti Airport have been significantly complied with and the instrument flight check validation report conducted by NAMA indicates satisfactory compliance with regulatory requirements.

“In view of the above and in line with the provisions of Nig CARs Part 12 Vol. 1, 2023, I have been directed to convey the Authority’s Interim Operational Permit subject to the limitations of VFR or daylight (sunrise to sunset) operations.

“Furthermore, Your Excellency is respectfully invited to note that this interim Operational Permit is to enable Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport implement outstanding gaps and commence the certification process which will allow for issuance of Aerodrome Operational Permit with Three years validity in accordance with the Nig.CARS Part 12 Vol.1.”

Installing landing system

Meanwhile, Ekiti State Government said it is in the advanced stage of installing the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to position the airport for night and all weather operations.

According to Mr Oyebode, the governor hailed the development as a major boost to the economic development of the state.

He said that the commencement of commercial operations at the airport would boost agribusiness, tourism development, commercial activities, and medical tourism, which will further position the state as a destination of choice for people looking for where to live, work, invest and relax.

“The governor thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing the enabling environment for socioeconomic development at the national and sub national levels.

“He also thanked his immediate predecessor in office, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who laid the foundation of the airport project in 2019. He also thanked the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) for his remarkable contributions to the airport project as well as members of the Airport Committee.”