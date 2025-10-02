Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after a highly successful diplomatic mission representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and concluding strategic engagements in Germany.

During the week-long international engagement, the vice president delivered President Tinubu’s national statement calling for comprehensive UN reforms, championed Africa’s sovereignty over its $700 billion mineral resources, and strengthened strategic partnerships with the United Kingdom, Gates Foundation, and other international stakeholders.

Later, VP Shettima met with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and secured his commendation for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent Security Council seat and in another engagement, he showcased the country’s $200 billion energy transition opportunity to global investors.

The vice president also assured the Nigerian diaspora community of robust engagement in the President Tinubu administration’s policies and programmes before his engagements in Germany.