China has come out in support of the US peace plan to end the Gaza war, calling on both parties to immediately reach a comprehensive ceasefire and release all detainees.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakan made the call on Tuesday.

According to him, Beijing supports all efforts to ease tensions between Israel and Palestine.

“China is committed to the principle that Palestinians must govern Palestine and that the two-state solution must be implemented,” he said.

US President Donald Trump has presented a 20-point plan to end the Gaza war.

The plan includes the rapid release of hostages still being held by the Islamist Hamas group in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also foresees an Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, which would be governed by a transitional government of Palestinian technocrats under the supervision of an international committee.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the proposal on Monday.

China is one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

(dpa/NAN)