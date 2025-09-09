Galatasaray have confirmed that Nigeria’s star striker Victor Osimhen has suffered a moderate ankle ligament sprain and has begun treatment, but doubts remain over when the Super Eagles forward will be fit to return to action.

The Turkish champions issued an official statement on Tuesday following medical examinations conducted at the club’s partner hospital, revealing stretching and bleeding in the 25-year-old’s ankle ligaments.

“In the examinations performed today at our sponsor hospital for our Football A Team player Victor Osimhen, a moderate sprain (stretching and bleeding) was detected in his ankle ligaments and the necessary treatment has been initiated in order for our football player to return to the field as soon as possible,” Yener İnce, Galatasaray Football A Team Doctor was quoted in the official club statement.

Osimhen’s injury complicates Galatasaray’s September plans

The timing of the injury is a major setback for Galatasaray, who face a packed September fixture list across domestic and European competitions.

Following their 3-1 win over Rizespor on 30 August, the Istanbul giants are preparing for a demanding run of matches:

Eyüpspor vs Galatasaray — 13 September (Süper Lig)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray — 18 September (UEFA Champions League, Matchday 1)

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor — 22 September (Süper Lig)

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray — 28 September (Süper Lig)

Galatasaray vs Liverpool — 30 September (UEFA Champions League, Matchday 2)

With such a hectic schedule, Osimhen’s absence leaves head coach Okan Buruk facing significant selection headaches, particularly ahead of the blockbuster Champions League fixtures against Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool.

Return date remains uncertain

While Galatasaray’s medical team has begun treatment, the club has not provided a definitive return date for Osimhen.

Depending on his progress, the Nigerian forward could miss multiple key fixtures for both club and country, with recovery from ankle ligament injuries typically ranging from two to six weeks.

The situation will be closely monitored by Galatasaray, the Super Eagles’ coaching staff, and Nigerian fans alike, with hopes that Osimhen will recover in time for Nigeria’s remaining World Cup qualifiers and Galatasaray’s Champions League campaign.