A 25-year-old man, Alex Ibrahim, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing an electric cable worth N7.5 million.

Mr Ibrahim, who resides at Opic, Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The prosecutor, Josephine Ikhayere, a superintendent of police, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on 9 August, at about 9:00 p.m. at No. 11A Church Close, Isheri North GRA, Lagos.

Mr Ikhayere said the defendant allegedly stole the electric cable worth N 7.5 million, property of one Sunday Alele.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Lateef Owolabi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N800,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Mr Owolabi adjourned the case until 24 September for mention.

(NAN)