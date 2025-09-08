A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has advised the newly appointed Force spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, to define his own career path rather than imitating his predecessor.

Mr Effiong, who is based in Lagos State, gave the advice in a post on his Facebook page on Friday.

Appointment

Mr Hundeyin, a chief superintendent of police, was recently appointed the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

The new Force spokesperson, who was serving as the police spokesperson in Lagos State before his recent appointment, assumed duties at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday.

He takes over from Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who has been redeployed to the police command in Delta State, Nigeria’s South-south.

‘You’re a fine police officer’

In the Facebook post, Mr Effiong said he worked with Mr Hundeyin “closely” on some cases during his time as the spokesperson of the police in Lagos State.

“I can publicly attest to the fact that you are a fine police officer who would like to see the image of the Force improve.

“My advice to you is that you should define your own career path. Do not try to mimic your predecessor. The eyes of the country are upon you,” he said.

“Your elevation to the position of Force PRO gives me mixed feelings. On one hand, I am excited for you. On the other hand, I’m very concerned about what lies ahead of you.”

The lawyer told Mr Hundeyin that he and others who know him (Hundeyin) during his time in Lagos State would be disappointed if he fails to perform well in office.

“A lot of people are waiting to see how you’ll navigate your new role.

“May you have the courage to discharge your responsibilities creditably, and the wisdom to handle public issues properly,” he said while wishing the new spokesperson a “fruitful tenure” in his new role.

Hundeyin at a glance

Mr Hundeyin is a graduate of English Language from Lagos State University and holds a Master’s Degree in Legal Criminology and Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

He also has a certificate in civil–military coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

The new Force spokesperson has a strong background in public relations, and has served as spokesperson for Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Lagos.

He also served as an administration officer at the Force Public Relations Department in Abuja.

Mr Hundeyin was also part of Nigeria’s contingent to the United Nations–African Union Mission in Darfur, Sudan, in 2020.

He is a member of several professional bodies including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, International Public Relations Association and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.