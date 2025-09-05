Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has dissolved the board of the Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission (EARCOM), a state agency for promoting positive values and attitudes, and serving as a feedback channel between the public and the government.

Enobong Uwah, the secretary to the state government, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

While thanking members of the dissolved board, Mr Eno directed the former chairperson to hand over to the agency’s director of administration and supply.

Controversial article

Although no reason was given for the government action, some people in Akwa Ibom say it may not be unconnected to a recent article by a member of the dissolved board.

Shortly after the federal government withdrew a case against Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger who was forcefully removed from an aircraft for allegedly assaulting airline officials, a board member of EARCOM, Osondu Ahirika, a cleric, published an article on Facebook, suggesting that the airline should appoint Ms Emmanson as its brand ambassador.

The commission’s chairperson, Dorothy Thompson, reacted by dissociating the agency from Mr Ahirika’s post.

“While we recognise the right of individuals, including Mr Ahirika, to freedom of expression, it is important to state clearly that the views expressed in the post under review were made strictly in his personal capacity as a pastor, who is deeply involved in the ministry of reconciliation.

“EARCOM, as an institution, did not authorise, sanction, or endorse the said post. Therefore, the positions, sentiment, or interpretations do not reflect the official stance, mission, or policies of EARCOM,” Ms Thompson said in a statement last month.

“We also wish to reassure the general public that EARCOM will continue to promote the policies and programmes of the Arise Agenda, which include promoting ethical conduct and behaviours of our citizenry,” the statement added.

A journalist and media aide to the governor, Thomas Thomas, posted the statement on Facebook last month.

Mr Eno has not spoken about the article. The governor recently urged the people to remain calm, that the state government will address the Ibom Air incident, saying that both the airline and Ms Emmanson are from the state.

Gratitude

Mr Ahirika, a public affairs analyst, was appointed, along with other members of the commission, by former Governor Udom Emmanuel about three years ago.

He took to Facebook to express gratitude to Mr Emmanuel and his successor, Mr Eno, for the opportunity to serve the state.

“On 1 September, my service on the Governing Board of the Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission of Akwa Ibom State came to an end.

“To everyone we have collaborated with and those who facilitated this chapter of my public service, I am truly appreciative of the unconditional support,” he wrote, and promised to write his memoir in future.