Global cybersecurity company, Kaspersky, and the National Information Technology Development Agency of Nigeria (NITDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the GITEX Nigeria 2025 conference.

The aim of this agreement is to help businesses and individuals in the country to improve computer security preparedness and to raise awareness around the importance of cybersecurity in an evolving cyberthreat landscape.

NITDA is responsible for planning, research, development, standardisation, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of Information Technology practices, activities and systems in Nigeria. As part of the MoU, Kaspersky and the Agency have agreed to collaborate in four main areas: sharing information; training; raising awareness; and strengthening the cybersecurity of critical infrastructures.

Kaspersky and NITDA will exchange relevant technical information, threat intelligence, and data feeds related to cyber threats and cyberattacks affecting citizens, businesses, and the government in Nigeria. Kaspersky will provide advice for NITDA’s consideration in the building of cybersecurity frameworks and standards for the critical information infrastructures of Nigeria.

Furthermore, the two organisations plan to work on activities to help raise public awareness about ways for civilians and organisations to improve their cyber defences.

Within the ongoing NITDA public digital literacy initiatives, the organisations plan to address, among other audiences, parents and children, including with tools such as Kaspersky’s Cybersecurity Alphabet that teaches basic cybersecurity terms and IT hygiene principles in an exciting easy-to-remember format.

“Robust cybersecurity is the foundation for digital development, and it demands a deep and continuous partnership between the public authorities and private companies.

Kaspersky has long and fruitful history of relations with global organisations such as INTERPOL, regional ones such as AFRIPOL, and local regulators and computer emergency response teams in different countries around the globe. We highly value this cooperation with NITDA as an important step in making rapid digitalisation in the country safe for everyone,” said Chris Norton, General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Kaspersky.

About NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) of Nigeria was created in April 2001 to implement the Nigerian Information Technology Policy and coordinate general IT development in the country.

Its role is to develop, regulate and advise on Information technology in the country through regulatory standards, guidelines and policies.

Additionally, NITDA is the clearing house for all IT projects and infrastructural development in the country. It is the prime agency for e-government implementation, Internet governance and general IT development in Nigeria. For more details go to www.nitda.gov.ng.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments around the globe.

The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialised security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats.

We help millions of individuals and nearly 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.co.za.