Nigerian restaurant chain Tantalizers Plc has named acclaimed filmmaker and television producer Tade Ogidan to its board of directors, as the company deepens its push into “foodtainment,” a strategy blending dining and entertainment.

The company disclosed this in a disclosure signed by its secretary Olamide Babawale-Mo on Monday.

The appointment, effective 29 July, marks a bid by the company to tap Mr Ogidan’s decades of experience in storytelling, content creation and audience engagement as it expands beyond its core food business.

Tantalizers has been repositioning itself as more than a quick-service restaurant, rolling out live events, digital content and television projects through its entertainment subsidiary, Grand Media Projects Limited.

Mr Ogidan is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential creative figures. His filmography includes Diamond Ring, Dangerous Twins, Madam Dearest and Gold Statue, while his television credits span The Village Headmaster, Crime Fighters, The Next Titan and The Teju Babyface Show. His work has featured on Netflix, Amazon Prime and major broadcasters across Africa and overseas.

READ ALSO: Ekiti indigenes demand better representation at National Assembly

“Tade Ogidan’s appointment underscores our commitment to redefining how food and entertainment converge in Africa,” said Tantalizers chairman Adam Nuhu. “His creative genius will be instrumental in helping us scale our experiential and digital entertainment platforms, while reinforcing our culturally resonant brand.”

Founded in 1997, Tantalizers Plc is headquartered in Lagos and launched its first outlet in Festac Town. The brand rose to prominence in the early 2000s, when it, alongside Mr Biggs, dominated Nigeria’s fast-food industry and became a household name.

The company operates outlets in major Nigerian cities, including Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Port Harcourt, as it seeks to reinvent its brand and appeal to a younger consumer market.