The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Rehabilitation and Operationalisation of the Baro Inland Port has warned that the multi-billion-naira facility risks becoming a wasted investment if urgent rehabilitation of its access roads and waterways is not undertaken.

During an oversight visit to Niger State, the lawmakers expressed concern that six years after the commissioning of the port in 2019, its promise of boosting trade, creating jobs, and easing pressure on Nigeria’s congested seaports has been frustrated by collapsed roads and a silted river channel.

The committee chairperson, Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger), told journalists that a journey to the port, which should ordinarily take 30 minutes, now lasts over four hours due to collapsed sections of the road. He described the situation as unacceptable, stressing that without immediate intervention, the port could remain another white elephant project.

“The state of the roads is a major hindrance to the full operationalisation of the Baro Inland Port. What should be a 30-minute journey now takes over four hours. This is unacceptable for a facility of this magnitude, which is supposed to serve as a hub for trade and industrial growth,” Mr Abdullahi said.

He warned that without functional access roads, neither businesses nor surrounding communities would benefit from the port, and the national economy would lose out on its strategic advantages.

NIWA highlights key obstacles

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), represented at the visit by its General Manager of Business Development, Bolawale Adetola, confirmed that while the port has all the required facilities, operations have been stifled by poor roads and a silted water channel.

“Everything that a port needs to work is on ground. The key challenges are the access road and the silted channel. Once these are fixed, Baro Port will be of immense benefit to Nigerians,” Mr Adetola said.

He emphasised the need for greater inter-agency collaboration and infrastructure support to unlock the port’s potential.

The committee’s latest intervention follows its earlier engagement with key federal officials over the project. Last month, the lawmakers summoned the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Managing Director of NIWA, Bola Oyebamiji, to explain the irregularities and challenges stalling the multi-billion-naira project.

When he appeared before the committee, Mr Oyetola reassured lawmakers of the federal government’s determination to transform the Baro facility into a viable inland trade gateway, stressing that the ministry was working on measures to address the bottlenecks.

Support from former leaders

Meanwhile, two former Nigerian Heads of State, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, have also thrown their weight behind efforts to revive the port. In separate meetings with the ad-hoc committee, both leaders urged government agencies to act decisively and restore Baro to full operations.

Their intervention adds to growing pressure on the federal government, which last month saw the committee summon the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, alongside NIWA’s Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji, over concerns surrounding the stalled project. Mr Oyetola, during his appearance, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Baro into a thriving inland trade hub.

A port with huge potential but poor connectivity

Baro Inland Port, located on the banks of the River Niger in Niger State, was originally established in 1908 by the colonial administration as a strategic point for inland water transportation.

The port historically served as a hub for moving agricultural produce, livestock, and manufactured goods from northern Nigeria to southern markets via waterways, while also linking with the rail network for onward distribution.

Following decades of neglect, the federal government undertook reconstruction and modernisation works, culminating in its inauguration by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2019.

The port was intended to reduce pressure on Nigeria’s congested seaports, especially Apapa and Tin Can Island in Lagos, by facilitating cargo movement through waterways and highways. However, six years after commissioning, the port remains underutilised.