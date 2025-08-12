The Niger State Government has banned tree felling in the state as part of efforts to combat the adverse effects of climate change and protect the environment.

The Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Yakubu Kolo, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Minna on Tuesday.

He noted that existing state laws mandate residents to plant between two and four trees within their homes, stressing that indiscriminate tree cutting, especially for charcoal production, remains a major driver of deforestation.

“One of our biggest challenges is charcoal production. If you travel between Bida and Jebba, you will see countless bags of charcoal, including those from economic trees such as shea butter. This practice is unsustainable and unacceptable,” Mr Kolo said.

The commissioner noted that Governor Mohammed Bago recently commissioned one of the largest shea butter processing plants in the state, further underscoring the administration’s commitment to promoting environmental sustainability.

To strengthen its climate action framework, the state government has established the Niger State Agency for Green Initiative, backed by legislation from the State House of Assembly.

The agency will coordinate inter-sectoral efforts to tackle climate-related issues, including flooding incidents like the recent one in Mokwa.

Mr Kolo also announced the ongoing development of Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) in four locations across the state, including two in Mokwa and one at the Niger State Airport City, through partnerships with China and secured funding support.

He emphasised that Governor Bago’s administration had made climate change a top priority since assuming office, hosting the first-ever Niger State Green Economy Summit, which produced a comprehensive blueprint guiding environmental policies and programs in the state.