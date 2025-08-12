The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has called on passengers who were on board the Ibom Air Uyo–Lagos flight where a fracas occurred to come forward with their accounts of the incident.

Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday, urging witnesses to contact him directly via email or private message.

“Any person who was a passenger on that Ibom Air Uyo–Lagos flight (IAN513) and witnessed the events that led to the fracas should, as a matter of urgency and fairness, reach out to me,” he said.

He explained that the NCAA would verify anyone claiming to have been on the flight before discussing their account and seeking to understand other perspectives.

“In the interest of justice and fairness, it is necessary to hear both sides of the story,” Mr Achimugu said.

“Of course, this does not negate the exhibition of unruly behaviour and its ramifications, but it will ensure that every other person who was culpable down the line is held accountable.”

According to him, NCAA officers in Lagos will also embark on a fact-finding mission to speak with the police and other security personnel involved in the chain of events surrounding the incident.

Mr Achimugu described the matter as “a test for the system,” stressing the need for all stakeholders, passengers, airline staff, and aviation security to learn lessons and make necessary improvements.

“No matter how fine regulations are, human behaviour will always be unpredictable. When these events occur, we are able to see the gaps and pluck loopholes,” he said.

He reiterated NCAA’s core message: “In aviation, it is safety first, safety second, and safety third.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a passenger on the incident took place on 10 August after the passenger allegedly refused to switch off her electronic device in defiance of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) safety regulations mandating total device shutdown during flight.

Ibom Air claimed the pilot-in-command was compelled to call security after the passenger resisted disembarking, which led to the crew restraining her to ensure a safe removal.