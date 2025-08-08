The United States has stated that its decision to reduce the validity of certain non-immigrant visas for Nigerians to three months with single entry is not intended as punishment, but rather as part of a global security review aimed at strengthening immigration controls.

The United States recently revised its visa reciprocity schedule for immigrants in B1/B2 (business and tourism), F (student), and J (exchange visitor) categories.

Speaking at a joint press briefing on Friday, U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria Richard Mills stated that the changes were designed to enhance service delivery, tighten vetting, and ensure compliance with US visa laws.

“Before coming to this office, we had engagements with Ambassador Mills, and what he has told me is that this is in no way punitive. It’s just to enhance service delivery between the two countries,” Minister of Information and National Orientation Idris Mohammed said.

Mr Mills said the United States values its “very strong relationship” with Nigeria and continues to welcome Nigerians for study, business, tourism, medical visits, and family reunions.

However, he warned that misuse of visas, including overstaying or providing inaccurate information, undermines trust and could lead to serious consequences.

“If you overstay, it can result in deportation and a lifetime ban on future travel to the U.S., which we don’t want to see Nigerian citizens face,” he said. “Visa compliance is a cornerstone of mutual trust and respect between our two nations.”

The envoy said the new measures followed a US administration review of global visa operations to address security vulnerabilities. This includes more rigorous background checks and better access to Nigerian criminal records, which the federal government is working to provide.

“We needed to address some of the security vulnerabilities that we saw in our visa processing,” he said. “The Nigerian government is working to find a mechanism so that we can have a better understanding of who’s before us when they apply for a visa.”

He also warned that compliance applies to student visas. “If you skip classes, if you leave your programme of study without informing your school, your student visa could be revoked,” he said.

Mr Mills advised Nigerians to be honest and transparent during visa applications, and to use the U.S. Embassy website for official information. “If you have any questions about our visa regulations or policies, don’t hesitate to go to our website. All Nigerians have access to it,” he said.

Mr Mohammed praised the U.S. Embassy for clarifying the changes directly with Nigerians and reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to public awareness.

“When someone comes into Nigeria, we expect that person to also comply with our laws here. So what I want to say here is that Nigerians must continue to demonstrate, as they do, a better sense of patriotism about their country and also show better compliance with not just our laws, but laws of other countries,” he said.

Both officials said Nigeria and the U.S. will maintain regular engagement to ensure citizens understand visa processes and their obligations when travelling.