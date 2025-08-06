The United Kingdom has officially opened applications for its Chevening scholarships, a programme that offers opportunities for a fully funded master’s programme in the country.

The British High Commission announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday, noting that the application window will run from 5 August to 7 October 2025.

The scholarship is targeted at Nigerians and citizens of other countries with strong academic backgrounds, leadership potential, and a clear vision for how their UK education will contribute to positive change in their home countries.

Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Chevening Scholarship enables successful applicants to pursue a one-year master’s degree at any UK university, covering tuition, travel, and living expenses.

According to the Head of the Scholarships Unit at the FCDO, Emma Hennessey, the Chevening scholarship selects only the most outstanding candidates globally.

“Chevening’s highly competitive selection process ensures that those chosen to become Chevening Scholars or Fellows represent the brightest and most driven individuals from around the world,” she said.

More than 1,500 Nigerians have received the scholarship since the programme was launched in 1983.

Speaking on this, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, identified the broader impact of the scholarship, describing it as a gateway to a global network of leaders and changemakers.

“Whether your aspirations lie in shaping public policy, launching a business, or addressing the world’s most pressing challenges, the Chevening Scholarship offers a unique opportunity to advance your knowledge and skills.

“While there is no ‘typical’ scholar, we seek individuals with the passion, ideas, and influence to drive meaningful change in Nigeria and beyond.

READ ALSO: CJID Director selected for Poynters Media Transformation Fellowship

“Our alumni network includes dynamic professionals across diverse sectors who are making significant contributions in their fields,” he said.

Interested candidates are advised to review eligibility requirements and application guidance at the Chevening website before applying.

“Prospective candidates can submit their applications via chevening.org/apply,” the statement added.