President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to adopt a global perspective in national development, particularly in business and education, while leaning on locally driven solutions.

President Tinubu made the call during the launch of “The Chronicles of a Legend,” a biography of Gabriel Igbinedion, a businessman and founder of the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

Speaking through Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, the president described the Esama of Benin Kingdom as an example of entrepreneurial excellence rooted in indigenous possibilities.

He noted that Mr Igbinedion built institutions like Okada Air and Igbinedion University that not only served Nigeria but also had global impact, adding that the country’s prosperity lies in the hands of visionary entrepreneurs who blend indigenous knowledge with global best practices.

Igbinedion’s ventures as milestones

President Tinubu described key ventures by Mr Igbinedion as “milestones of faith, innovation and purpose,” while highlighting that greatness is not imported but cultivated locally.

“Chief Igbinedion saw possibilities where others saw roadblocks. His work reminds us that greatness is not imported but cultivated. His legacy should serve as a roadmap for young Nigerians looking to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s future,” he said.

The president hailed the book as more than a life story, calling it a “repository of courage, national pride, and a commitment to service.”

Honour builders, not career politicians – Obi

Also speaking, former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, used the occasion to call for a shift in Nigeria’s honour system.

Mr Obi urged that individuals who create jobs and drive the economy with examples like Mr Igbinedion, who employs over 17,000 people should receive the highest national honours, not just political elites.

“It’s time we celebrate builders of the economy more than career politicians. That’s the way to truly transform Nigeria,” he said.

He advocated for top national honours such as GCFR and GCON to be awarded to individuals who have made significant economic contributions.

Mr Obi also pledged annual financial support to the endowment fund of Igbinedion University, calling it a generational investment worth preserving

Saraki celebrates boldness and humility

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki portrayed Igbinedion as a bold thinker guided by compassion.

Mr Saraki commended the celebrant for pursuing groundbreaking projects such as aviation and private university at a time when private sector ventures in aviation and higher education were considered impractical.

“What made him exceptional wasn’t just his ambition, but his humility. He served people with grace, no matter their background,” he noted, encouraging Nigerians to keep the Esama’s legacy alive.

Reflections on humble beginnings

Mr Igbinedion, the proprietor of the defunct Okada Air, reflected on his early life, recalling days when he sold goods barefoot and studied by the light of an oil lamp.

He noted that his journey was driven not by wealth, but by conviction and discipline.

“I was once a barefoot boy with dreams and nothing else. We must stop waiting for others to build our future. We must begin with what we have,” he said.

He credited his mother’s values for shaping his character and stressed that true legacy is not inherited but built and deliberately passed on.