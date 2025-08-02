The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, has elected a new chairperson.

The chairperson, Nsibiet John, the publisher of the Ink Newspaper, was elected at an election held on Saturday at the NUJ Press Centre, Uyo.

Mr John, a former two-term chairperson of the Federated Chapel of the NUJ in the state, polled a total of 556 votes, representing 83 per cent of the total votes cast, to defeat three other contestants.

The three other contestants were Nene Affia, 92 votes; Okon Effiong, 21 votes, and Esther Effiong, four votes.

For other offices, Margaret Moore of the State Information Chapel, polled 319 votes to defeat Mkpoikana Enoh of the Fidelity Chapel, who scored 246 votes, while Ernest Robbert of Unity Chapel came third with 34 votes.

In the position of the secretary, Nsikak Esenowo of the State Information Chapel scored 434 votes to defeat Michael Ufot of the Sensor Chapel, who scored 223 votes.

Other positions, including assistant secretary, financial secretary, and auditor, were unopposed.

The newly elected executive members were immediately sworn into office.

The new NUJ chairperson, Mr John, promised to deepen the collaboration between the government, the private sector, and the NUJ in the state.

He solicited the support of members and promised to adopt his campaign manifesto in his leadership of the union in the next three years.

Manifesto

Mr John, in his vision statement, promised to build a vibrant, united, and progressive NUJ where the welfare of members is prioritised.

His six-point agenda are welfare of members; capacity building and skills development; strengthening social capital and visibility; infrastructure upgrade and resource development; protection of members’ rights and dignity; and partnership and collaboration.

In the area of welfare, Mr John promised to strengthen and expand the union’s welfare trust scheme, establish a healthcare partnership for discounted medical services, and create a micro-support fund for journalists in financial distress.