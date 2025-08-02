Nigeria’s D’Tigress are through to their fifth consecutive final at the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket after edging Senegal 75–68 in a thrilling semifinal clash on Saturday night in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The reigning African champions had to dig deep to overcome a spirited Senegalese side, who erased a six-point halftime deficit and briefly led by eight in the third quarter.

But in the end, the D’Tigress showed why they have remained unbeaten on the continent since 2015, storming back in the fourth quarter to seal the win and extend their unbeaten AfroBasket run to 28 games.

Nigeria started the game with energy and precision, taking a 22–17 lead in the first quarter. Victoria Macaulay, Promise Amukamara, and Ezinne Kalu were early standouts, setting the tone for a physical contest.

By halftime, the D’Tigress held a 43–37 advantage, with Macaulay starring on both ends of the floor—recording 11 points, three rebounds, two steals, and a statement-making block that was quickly followed by a smooth three-pointer.

Senegal, however, regrouped after the break and came out with renewed intensity. Their star performer, Cierra Dillard, took control of the game, dropping 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The Senegalese defense also tightened, holding Nigeria to just nine points in the third quarter and taking a 58–52 lead into the final period.

But D’Tigress responded with trademark resolve. Amy Okonkwo hit crucial free throws to reduce the deficit, while Kalu’s aggression and poise helped turn the tide. Nigeria gradually regained control, tying the game before surging ahead in the closing minutes.

Kalu led the way for Nigeria with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Amukamara contributed 16 points, maintaining composure throughout the pressure-packed encounter.

Okonkwo added 15 points, including 2-of-4 from three-point range, and chipped in defensively with two steals and a block. Macaulay finished with 13 points, three blocks, and three steals in one of her most impactful performances of the tournament.

With the win, Nigeria booked their place in Sunday’s final where they now await the winner of the other semifinal between Mali and South Sudan.