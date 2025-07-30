Some residents of Odigbo, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, took the law into their own hands by lynching a 26-year-old man, identified as Daniel, after he was alleged to have beheaded his 15-year-old brother, Emmanuel, for ritual purposes.

They were both sons of a senior police officer serving in the community.

Receiving the report of the ritual killing, irate youth, in a move for vengeance, took Daniel and put him to death.

According to a resident, Roland Akinkunmi, Daniel had lured Emmanuel to the banks of the Origbara River, a secluded area in the community, and then severed his head.

“An indigene of the town who was trying to cross the river saw Daniel trying to conceal a human head in a black bag,” Mr Akinkunmi said.

“I was at the palace when I heard people shouting from the direction of the Origbara River. When I arrived, I saw Daniel holding a severed head. At first, I didn’t realise it was his brother’s. I was in shock.”

Mr Akinkunmi added that while the two siblings had reportedly argued earlier in the day, the motive behind the murder appears to go beyond a simple quarrel.

“Some neighbours mentioned that the brothers had a disagreement, but no one expected this.

“In this town, anyone who sheds blood for rituals or any reason is usually exposed. We are devastated,” he said.

Residents said the family is not originally from the community but has lived there peacefully until now.

Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident.

READ ALSO: Police secure 23 convictions in Akwa Ibom within six months

”The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered an immediate investigation.

“The case has been directed to be transferred to the SCID for further and discreet investigation,” Mr Ayanlade stated.

He assured that the command would undertake a thorough investigation.