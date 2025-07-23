Alphonsus Alfa, a Catholic reverend father recently kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State, has regained freedom.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the priest, a staff member of a Christian non-governmental organisation, was abducted alongside his colleagues and other passengers along the Liman-Kara-Gwoza road in Borno State when he was returning from Mubi.

After nearly 30 days in abduction, the State Security Services(SSS) and the Nigerian Army reportedly rescued him last Monday.

He was rescued along with 10 other kidnap victims.

The Catholic Bishop of Maiduguri Diocese, John Bakeni, broke the news to journalists in Maiduguri on Tuesday while commending the SSS and the Nigerian Army for the rescue.

NTA Maiduguri reported on Facebook that Mr Bakeni, also the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno State, commended the operatives for rescuing the 11 persons unhurt.

Bandits randomly kidnap people for ransom in parts of the country. The heinous act is worse in the North-east, where terrorism and banditry have existed side by side for over a decade despite the efforts of the military and other security forces to tame them.