Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has launched the first phase of reviving the long-abandoned Aba Urban Water Scheme.

Speaking on Wednesday at the event in Aba, Mr Otti reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to provide access to potable water across the state.

The governor described water as an inalienable right, critical to human survival, hygiene, education, and economic productivity.

“Life is threatened when the water supply is inadequate or compromised,” he said.

He said that the project forms part of the Abia Integrated WASH Accelerated Programme (AIWAP), which aims to place a public water standpipe within a 3-minute walk from every home.

According to him, AIWAP is not just about water, but about improving health, supporting education, enhancing emergency services, and driving economic growth.

Mr Otti said that the initiative would also help eliminate open defecation and environmental pollution, with model WASH facilities powered by renewable energy.

He disclosed that the state had faced setbacks earlier in the year due to sudden changes in international development aid, but found local solutions to finance the project.

The governor also announced that the high-capacity water drilling rig recently acquired by the state would be deployed to more communities before the end of the year to tackle acute water challenges.

He commended the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu Monday, and his team for their dedication, and promised enhanced security for all public utilities.

Mr Otti also urged the people of Abia to pay their taxes, protect public infrastructure, and report vandalism.

‘Children trek long distances to access unsafe water sources’

Mr Monday, the commissioner for power and public utilities, described the initiative as bold and transformative.

The commissioner said that many communities still suffer water challenges, with children trekking long distances to access often unsafe water sources.

He stressed that the issue goes beyond infrastructure, describing it as a crisis of dignity, human development, and equity.

Mr Monday said the water scheme, located at Christ the King Cathedral, Aba, had a production capacity of over one million cubic metres daily.

He said that due to ageing infrastructure and poor maintenance, the scheme had become largely dysfunctional and required urgent rehabilitation.

He expressed gratitude to the state government for prioritising access to potable water across the state, especially in urban and semi-urban areas.

The commissioner also acknowledged support from UNICEF, the European Union, the World Bank, and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.

He said all water facilities under the programme would be powered by solar energy, ensuring sustainability and resilience.

According to him, the project integrates water, sanitation, hygiene, renewable energy, health, education, climate resilience, and economic growth.

He emphasised that sustainability and community ownership were central to the programme’s long-term success.

Mr Monday said the local systems were being strengthened through monitoring plans, policy reforms, and capacity building for effective service delivery.

He called on communities, traditional institutions, the private sector, and civil society to support the initiative.

Mr Monday reiterated that access to clean water should be a shared responsibility, not solely that of the government.

He described the flag-off as a new chapter in Abia’s journey towards dignity, health, and prosperity.

He said that the initiative reflected the state government’s commitment to building a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient Abia.

‘Twenty years without water’

In separate interviews with reporters, some Aba residents expressed their appreciation to the governor for delivering on his promise to restore water in Aba.

The Founder of Igbo bu Otu Gburugburu, an NGO, Chinyere Onyeukwu, described the launch as historic, noting that water had not flowed in the area for over 20 years.

Mrs Onyeukwu praised the governor’s commitment and for being “a man of his word”.

She prayed that detractors would never succeed in derailing the governor’s vision and thanked him and his wife for their dedication to the people.

Joy Uba, a member of Christ the King Cathedral Catholic Women Organisation, described clean water as vital for homes, offices, and places of worship, adding that “water is life.”

Mrs Uba described the event as a joyful celebration and commended Mr Otti for his thoughtful leadership in addressing a long-standing need.

(NAN)

