The Nigeria National League (NNL) has officially confirmed the four clubs that have secured promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) following the conclusion of the 2025 Super 8 Playoffs in Asaba.
From Group A, Wikki Tourist FC and Barau FC claimed the two available promotion tickets, while Warri Wolves FC and Kun Khalifat FC emerged victorious from Group B to complete the cast of promoted teams for the upcoming NPFL campaign.
Wikki Tourist FC, a former topflight side, returned to the NPFL after topping Group A on superior goal difference.
They sealed their promotion in style with a commanding 4-0 win over Yobe Desert Stars on Matchday 3. Barau FC, one of the revelations of the playoffs, also finished with five points following a decisive 2-0 win over Doma United to join Wikki in the elite division.
In Group B, Warri Wolves held off a late push from Crown FC to win 2-1 and finish top of the group with six points. Kun Khalifat FC, another privately-owned club, also picked up six points after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Osun United. Both clubs qualified at the expense of their more experienced counterparts.
With these results, the four promoted clubs to the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League are:
Wikki Tourist FC (Bauchi)
Barau FC (Kano)
Warri Wolves FC (Delta State)
Kun Khalifat FC (Ogun State)
Private clubs gain ground in Nigerian topflight
Notably, the promotion of Barau FC and Kun Khalifat FC, both privately-owned clubs, marks a significant shift in the makeup of the NPFL.
They now join Remo Stars and Ikorodu City as the league’s growing group of private teams, bringing the total number to four.
This trend reflects a gradual diversification in the ownership structure of Nigerian topflight football, traditionally dominated by government-funded clubs.
The increasing presence of private clubs is being viewed by many analysts as a positive development. It is expected to inject new ideas, encourage competition in administration, and potentially attract more investment into the league.
Countdown to new season
With the promotion playoffs now concluded, attention shifts to the start of the new season.
The 2025/26 NPFL campaign is tentatively scheduled to kick off on 22 August, maintaining the league’s commitment to a fixed and predictable calendar.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999