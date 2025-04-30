The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Ondo State-Owned Tertiary Institutions has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the state government to implement the new minimum wage in the institutions.

The committee threatened to shut down the institutions should the government fail to meet their demands promptly.

It also complained of poor funding and the failure of the state government to implement the approved 2025 budgetary allocations to the tertiary institutions in the state.

In a letter jointly signed by its Chairman, Olutayo Ogungbeni and Secretary, Kunle Akinwonmi, the JAC highlighted several unresolved issues, including non-payment of the 2024 National Minimum Wage, non-release of withheld subventions since 2017, outstanding salary arrears of over 54 months, and the continued payment of the outdated N18,000 minimum wage at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic.

The committee, in a letter addressed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and dated 27 April, expressed deep concern over what it described as the government’s persistent neglect of financial responsibilities to the state’s four tertiary institutions – Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa; University of Medical Sciences, Ondo; and Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

JAC further condemned what it described as “government propaganda” on subvention increments and cited Ekiti State’s recent 300 per cent increase in allocations as a benchmark the oil-producing Ondo State should follow.

According to the unions, efforts to resolve the matter through official channels, including appeals to the governor’s Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, have failed.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The JAC cautioned that failure to meet its demands within seven days would lead to a total shutdown of all four institutions, a move that could disrupt academic activities and further impact students.

The JAC had issued a similar ultimatum earlier in the month.

At the time, the committee gave a 14-day ultimatum to Mr Aiyedatiwa to implement the national minimum wage for workers in the state’s higher institutions.

The new ultimatum is coming after the failure of the state government to respond positively to the expired ultimatum.

The government explained that the delay in implementing the N73,000 minimum wage in Ondo State was primarily due to the technical committee’s ongoing preparation of the consequential adjustment table.

The table, it said, is crucial for ensuring the new wage is sustainable and does not strain the state’s resources.

The governor has expressed commitment to the implementation, with the committee working to finalise the table.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

