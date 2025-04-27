The Zamfara State Government is set to commence the administration of measles, rubella vaccine across the state by October 2025.

The Zamfara governor’s wife, Huriyya Lawal, disclosed this while flagging off the sensitisation campaign for the vaccination drive, in Gusau on Saturday.

Mrs Lawal said the new vaccine is designed to prevent measles and rubella among children between nine months and 15 years.

She said for the first phase, the vaccines will be administered to children ages nine to 15 years, and the subsequent immunisations will cover children from nine months to five years of age.

She thanked development partners for their kind support in addressing all health challenges affecting children and the state.

In his remarks, a Pediatric Consultant with the Department of Pediatrics, Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, Ibrahim Hano, described measles and rubella as killer diseases among children.

According to him, measles and rubella cause blindness, glaucoma, brain disorder and heart diseases among children, if not immunised.

He said effective sensitisation of public, training of health personnel, educating parents during clinical services as well as providing effective nutrition to children are required.

Also speaking, the Emir of Anka and Chairman Council of Chiefs, Attahiru Ahmad, commended the state government and development partners for their effective commitment to healthcare delivery.

He promised to give total support to the dissemination of information, as well as sensitising their communities on the need to immunise their children against these killer diseases.

(NAN)

