Meta and MTN Group have announced a groundbreaking partnership to enhance the quality of voice and video calls on real-time communication platforms, including WhatsApp, across 12 MTN markets.

This is contained in a statement by the company on Tuesday in Lagos.

Diego Mari, the head of Network Ecosystem Engineering at Meta, said the collaboration would allow them to deploy advanced solutions for an unparalleled real-time experience in Nigeria.

Mr Mari added that it would showcase Meta’s dedication to elevating service quality and improving user experience while striving for continued efficiency in traffic delivery.

He said by optimising application-aware networks and network-aware applications, the initiative aimed to deliver a more seamless, stable, and high-quality user experience.

Also, the Chief Technical Officer at MTN Nigeria, Yahaya Ibrahim, said the collaboration aimed to improve real-time calling experiences across 12 markets by pinpointing areas for enhancement and executing specific interventions.

Mr Ibrahim noted that since MWC 2024, MTN and Meta teams have been collaborating to identify key areas for improvement and implement targeted network optimisations that could enhance the interaction between mobile networks and real-time calling applications.

He said by harnessing data analytics and conducting comprehensive testing, they had successfully created and deployed solutions that significantly enhance the quality of experience for mobile users.

He added that the first market to implement these enhancements was Nigeria, where early results showed notable improvements in key performance indicators (KPIs), including 50 per cent improvement, leading to a better user experience for MTN Nigeria mobile users.

“This implementation further demonstrates our commitment to enhancing our customers’ digital experience.

“We are pleased with the remarkable improvement in our real-time communication services, reflecting our commitment to innovative customer solutions,” Mr Ibrahim said.

(NAN)

