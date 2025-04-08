The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested two male suspects over the alleged murder of an 80-year-old woman, Theresa Igbojonu, in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, identified the arrested suspects as Chidiebere Igboanugo and Emmanuel Ibeabuchi.

He said the suspects allegedly tied the legs and mouth of Mrs Igbojonu before killing her.

The police spokesperson said the suspects subsequently stole a motorcycle from the victim.

He said the incident happened at Umunwaji Ogboro, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and that it was reported to the police at about 11:30 p.m. on 2 April.

Arrest

Mr Ikenga said, with the commencement of investigation into the incident, a joint security team arrested Mr Igboanugo during a patrol in Ihiala Area on 5 April.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The police spokesperson said the arrest occurred after the victim’s son sighted the suspect driving the stolen motorcycle along Ezego Junction in Ihiala.

“Upon interrogation of Chidiebere, the security operatives acted swiftly yesterday, 7 April 2025, and arrested Emmanuel Ibeabuchi, whom Chidiebere mentioned as part of the gang that committed the crime,” the spokesperson said, adding that the motorcycle had been recovered.

“Further information revealed that two other suspects known as Alla and Emeka, currently at large, are part of their gang members.”

Mr Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has directed the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for investigation.

Mr Orutugu urged the operatives to intensify efforts in arresting the other fleeing suspects linked to the murder of the octogenarian.

“The suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigations,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

