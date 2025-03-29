Professionals from diverse fields have shared their perspectives on strengthening digital rights and navigating the complexity of the internet space for journalists and security operatives.

The experts spoke at a two-day workshop organised by Advocate San Frontières (ASF France) in Lagos State.

ASF France is an international human rights non-governmental organisation working for the promotion and protection of fundamental rights and the establishment of the rule of law.

Insights

Folashade Adegbite, a lecturer at the University of Lagos, urged the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, and law enforcement agencies to publish a transparent report for public access on the extent of surveillance conducted and the number of requests made to service providers.

Ms Adegbite said there should be cooperation, harmonisation and partnership in policy making between relevant industry stakeholders, including the government agencies tasked with administering applicable laws that impact data protection across thematic areas.

She also said there is a need to strengthen the Nigerian courts through more training and independence to uphold existing laws.

“The Nigerian government must acknowledge and honour its commitments under regional and sub-regional instruments on data protection or complete the requirements necessary to apply these at a domestic level,” she said.

The legal consultant walked the participants through the concept of digital space and the new challenges facing internet usage.

She said human rights are applicable to digital rights, noting that a digital citizen must use the technology responsibly, ethically and effectively.

She also said that digital rights come with a duty and responsibility.

“There is a right and there is a privilege, It has several angles to it. Journalists should be digital citizens using the space responsibly and having done that they should know how their rights can be protected,” she said.

On his part, Abiodun Odusote took the participants on a legal framework, examining international and national laws on press freedom and journalists.

Mr Odusote told journalists on Friday that it is imperative to advance digital rights, arguing that the participants have roles to play in the sustenance of democracy.

“The only thing is that they both must perform their duties truthfully and diligently within the confines of constitutional provisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the duo of Chinonyelum Nwufoh, a data scientist and Iheanyi Nwankwo, an academic researcher, discussed the basic online tools and Internet security tools, how to identify and respond to digital threats, encryption and protection mechanism.

Earlier, in her welcome remark, Angela Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, the Country Director of ASF France harped on the significance of the workshop on digital rights and press freedom.

Ms Uzoma-Iwuchukwu said in today’s digital age, the intersection of security and media freedom has never been more significant.

“As protectors of law and as the voices of society, security agencies and journalists play a critical role in upholding fundamental rights while ensuring national security and public order,” she said.

She noted that the workshop was organised under their e-RIGHTS project which is aimed at enhancing digital rights in Nigeria.

She said this will be achieved by upskilling the key actors; journalists, security agencies, judges, lawyers and activists on their roles in ensuring a better digital rights landscape in Nigeria.

